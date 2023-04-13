CSK Vs RR: Sandeep Sharma Sends Message To MS Dhoni After Last-over Heroics In IPL Match

Sandeep Sharma took to his official Twitter handle moments after helping Rajasthan Royals clinch a sensational three-run victory against Chennai Super Kings in match no. 17 of Indian Premier League 2023. The 29-year-old displayed immense composure to hold his nerves and defend 21 runs in the final over, with MS Dhoni on strike. While MS Dhoni took CSK closer to the win with two consecutive sixes in the final over, Sharma nailed his yorkers and made sure RR picked their third victory of IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Sandeep posted a heartfelt note for the 41-year-old former India captain, congratulating him for completing the milestone of playing 200 IPL games as the CSK skipper. “Congratulations @msdhoni paji for the 200 IPL matches. An honour to share the field and bowl to him. Forever grateful. #dreamcometrue,” tweeted Sandeep.

Congratulations @msdhoni paji for the 200 IPL matches. An honour to share the field and bowl to him. Forever grateful. #dreamcometrue pic.twitter.com/Yz49yG6Ut5 — Sandeep sharma (@sandeep25a) April 12, 2023

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni almost pulls off a sensational run chase at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings’ run chase certainly ignited emotions among fans at the iconic Chepauk stadium, as the home side required 54 runs to win the game in the last three overs. Dhoni hit a four and a six in the 18th over, while Ravindra Jadeja reduced the winning occasion by hammering two sixes and a four in the penultimate over. CSK notched up 17 runs in the last over and fell short of the target by three runs.

ALSO READ | CSK Vs RR: 41-year-old MS Dhoni Wreaks Havoc On Rajasthan Royals Bowlers- WATCH

Sandeep Sharma’s thrilling final over became one of the major talking points of the match as he received praises from all corners of the cricketing world. Former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, and Pragyan Ojha were some of the big names who hailed the 29-year-old pacer. At the same time, speaking in the post-match presentation Sandeep revealed his plans for the final over.

ALSO READ | GT Vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Will Hardik Pandya Return To GT XI?

“I just wanted to execute my yorkers. Was bowling good yorker in the nets. Was trying to bowl the yorker on the heel but I missed. So I went around the wicket, and the results came. [Bowling to Jadeja] I wanted to take the ball out of his reach. [To Dhoni] To Mahi bhai, I wanted to change the angle and bowl outside off,” said the Rajasthan Royals pacer on the post-match presentation show.