CSK Wants Full-fledged IPL, Asks BCCI To Sort Out Travel Of Foreign Players

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have expressed their desire to play a full-fledged Indian Premier League (IPL) season instead of a truncated one, according to a source quoted by the Times of India. The BCCI is yet to take a call on when the IPL would be hosted after it was shelved following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. As doubts linger over the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November, the IPL is expected to get a green light although ICC's decision on the showpiece tournament was deferred to a meeting in July.

'Would want a full-fledged IPL'

A source of the franchise, as quoted by TOI, said that CSK was okay with whatever decision was taken by the BCCI but said that the team would prefer a full-fledged season instead of a truncated one. The source also said that a lot of matters lacked clarity and that the BCCI needed to shed some light on such matters before the team could start practicing. Further, the source said that the BCCI should also address the 'crucial aspect' of the travel of foreign players irrespective of whether the tournament was hosted in India or overseas.

IPL 2020 set to be 'TV-only', earmarked for September-October window: Report

According to multiple media reports, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal recently stated that the board is set to host the IPL 2020, but is awaiting the ICC's decision of the T20 World Cup taking place during the same window. The official also stated that the tournament could take place in India or outside of it as well entirely or divided into two legs as in the case of the IPL 2014.

Sourav Ganguly hints at the commencement of IPL 2020.

Last Thursday, it was learned that Sourav Ganguly has written to the state associations and talked about 'trying all possibilities' to host the IPL 2020 this year. Sourav Ganguly shared a letter with all affiliated members of the body in the country talking about the IPL 2020. In that, he said that BCCI is looking for every option to organize the T20 tournament this year. He also added that it doesn’t matter if they had to stage the whole league behind closed doors as well.

Image credits: AP