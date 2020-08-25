CSK's Dwayne Bravo Takes Screamer To Dismiss Adam Gilchrist In 2005 ODI; Watch Video

West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo is known for being a livewire on the cricket field. The all-rounder, who has made several handy contributions with bat and ball is also remembered for his outstanding fielding skills. The cricketer is currently plying his trade in CPL 2020 for the Trinbago Knight Riders and is even now pulling off stunning catches for the team. Recently, Cricket Australia took to social media to share another instance when Dwayne Bravo took a screamer.

Dwayne Bravo takes an unbelievable catch to dismiss Gilchrist

Taking to social media, Cricket Australia shared a clip of Dwayne Bravo’s great catch from the 2005 series. The 2005 VB Series saw West Indies tour Australia for a tri-series which also featured Pakistan and Australia. While West Indies failed to make the final, the first match of the VB series was the moment Dwayne Bravo showed his fielding prowess.

Fielding at mid-wicket, Dwayne Bravo leapt to his right to pull off a stunning catch. Bravo showed lightning-quick reflexes as he managed to get hold of the ball, despite Adam Gilchrist smashing it with some power. Dwayne Bravo’s catch helped West Indies make a strong start to the first match as Adam Gilchrist had to depart for a duck after being dismissed off Ian Bradshaw’s bowling. Sharing the video, Cricket Australia wrote that catches at mid-wicket do not get better than this.

Fans pay tribute to CSK all-rounder's fielding skills

After Cricket Australia shared the video of Dwayne Bravo’s catch, cricket fans reacted to it as well. One fan wrote that while the CSK all-rounder has transformed from a batting all-rounder to a bowling all-rounder, his fielding skills have remained the same. One fan called the West Indian star athletic, while another compared the cricketer’s dive to a flying bird. Many enthusiasts also reminisced about popular commentator Bill Lawry, as he was the one commentating on the game.

Bill Lawry you beauty — Madhukar Sharma (@blissofmind) August 25, 2020

From a batting all rounder to now a bowling all rounder, this journey has one thing common, his superb fielding — Abhimanyu (@SportsAbhi) August 25, 2020

Currently playing in CPL 2020, Dwayne Bravo will soon be seen joining the CSK squad ahead of IPL 2020. Over the years, the all-rounder has developed into one of the most important players for CSK and will be looking to help the franchise win their fourth IPL title. Earlier this year, Dwayne Bravo had called MS Dhoni the biggest superstar in cricket, calling the CSK skipper one of the easier cricketers to interact with.

Image Courtesy: Cricket Australia Twitter