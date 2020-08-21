CSK Star Dwayne Bravo Takes OUTRAGEOUS Catch In CPL T20's Highlight Of The Day: Watch

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) continues to serve as the precursor to the much-awaited IPL 2020 with many IPL stars participating in the tournament. The CPL serves as the premier T20 competition of the West Indies and marks the return of many international cricketers after the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the four-month lockdown, cricketers have returned in peak fitness, with the CPL 2020 proving to be an action-packed blockbuster so far.

IPL 2020: CSK star Dwayne Bravo takes a blinder in CPL 2020 for TKR

Trinbag Knight Riders faced off against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the sixth match of the CPL 2020 on Thursday. The Tallawahs batting first, failed to gain any impetus and settled or 135/8 in their 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dwayne Bravo was dominant on the field for the Kieron Pollard-led outfit and made the highlights reel with a stunner to dismiss Tallawahs captain Rovman Powell. The 27-year-old misjudged the bounce on an Ali Khan delivery, which was then caught by Dwayne Bravo, who made a short sprint before diving forward to complete the catch.

Powell's dismissal was crucial in the match as Glenn Phillips found no support at the other end, as the Tallawahs managed to get to 135. Andre Rusell struggled on the night and Dwayne Bravo accounted for his wicket with the ball. The CSK star was not required to make a contribution to the chase, as Sunil Narine scored a breezy half-century to guide them to a comfortable seven-wicket win. Sunil Narine also claimed the Player of the Match award for his efforts with both bat and ball, having conceded only 19 in his four overs, accounting for the wicket of Asif Ali.

Dwayne Bravo set to feature for CSK in IPL 2020

Dwayne Bravo's form and fitness in the CPL 2020 might have caught CSK's eye as the three-time champions prepare for the IPL 2020. The West Indian all-rounder is a vital cog of the CSK set up and will join up with MS Dhoni and co. at the end of his CPL campaign. Dwayne Bravo's TKR are one of the favourites for the CPL title and the former West Indies captain will hope to bag the trophy, before attempting to another one in the UAE, when the IPL 2020 begins. CSK have reached the finals of both editions since their return from suspension and will look to go overcome their disappointment of losing the final by a mere one run last season.

