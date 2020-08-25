CSK Star Harbhajan Singh To Endorse Upcoming Electric Indian Two-wheeler Brand

Indian two-wheeler company eBike Go, based in Amritsar, revealed recently that the veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has been named as its brand ambassador. The Jalandhar-based cricketer was introduced to support the product, as it aims to extend its geographical scope considering the new EV (electric vehicles) Policy introduced by the Indian government by introducing new consumer segments and pursuing new market applications in order to broaden its reach in the electric mobility segment. 'The Turbanator' is set to be associated with the brand for a period of one year.

eBike Go took to Instagram to announce the collaboration

Bhajji, who will be the company's face, will also be actively involved in the brand's upcoming media campaigns as well as on their website. The company is set to utilize all the digital media platforms, retail outlets and field programs for customers, in which Harbhajan Singh will bring value addition for its products in the campaign.

T Irfan Khan, the founder of eBikeGo, emphasised on how Bhajji's image of a youth icon would not only help them connect with the youth of the country but also help them cater to a wider audience considering the tremendous popularity of the CSK spinner.

Established in 2017, eBike GO provides a range of IoT(Internet of Things) powered electric bikes that provide cost-effective as well as environment-friendly rides. The brand aims to capture a 10% share by 2022 in the rapidly growing electric two-wheeler market.

The company is known to offer its electric bikes to various e-commerce companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, Big Basket, and many more. They also have a rental system for their consumers.

Harbhajan Singh in the IPL 2020

The 40-year-old spinner is set to appear in the upcoming IPL 2020 tournament where he is a very integral part of MS Dhoni's CSK squad. The CSK unit has already reached the UAE but Harbhajan Singh decided not to travel with the team owing to his mother's illness. Bhajji is set to join his CSK teammates in two weeks. All players have been tested negatively for COVID-19 in what is a tremendous relief for CSK management. The IPL 2020 is set to commence from September 19 and is likely to be held behind closed doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image Courtesy: Harbhajan Singh's Instagram)