CSK Confirm Unique 'digital-only' Tie Up With Indian Nutrition Brand Fast&Up For IPL 2020

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) line-up is all geared up for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Friday, August 21, the CSK franchise took to social media to confirm the arrival of their players in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the much-awaited T20 event. The MS Dhoni-led team will look add a fourth IPL title to their kitty by laying their hands on the coveted IPL 2020 trophy.

ALSO READ | CSK squad: Harbhajan Singh to endorse upcoming electric Indian two-wheeler brand

CSK partners with sports & active nutrition brand Fast&Up for IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Indian sports & active nutrition brand Fast&Up on Monday announced their association with the CSK franchise. This will be one-of-a-kind partnership which will see the brand collaborate with the franchise as their official Nutrition Partner on digital platforms for the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 is set to be played from September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: IPL 2020 full schedule expected to be out latest by August 30: GC chairman Brijesh Patel

In just five years, Fast&Up has become one of India's leading sports & active nutrition brands which has renewed intelligent nutrition and dietary supplementation in the country. Their collaboration with the CSK is aimed at further broadening the brand’s wide range of effervescent flagship products.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni retirement and return to CSK

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019. He is now expected to make a return to the field as CSK captain in the IPL 2020 season. His return remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the competition. On August 15, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. His departure from Team India means that the upcoming IPL 2020 season will be the first-ever instance where MS Dhoni will be taking the field in the tournament as a ‘former Indian cricketer’.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: Shane Watson reveals reason behind picking CSK over Rajasthan Royals

CSK squad for IPL 2020

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, KM Asif, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Sai Kishore.

ALSO READ | Robin Uthappa looks to defy age at IPL 2020 for making 'dream' India comeback

IMAGE COURTESY: FAST&UP INDIA TWITTER