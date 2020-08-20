CSK's Imran Tahir Sends MI's Chris Lynn Packing In CPL 2020 Game; Watch Video

The Guyana Amazon Warriors returned to winning ways in the CPL 2020 as they defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their second match of the tournament. The Warriors had earlier lost the CPL 2020 season opener against Trinbago Knight Riders but managed to hold their nerve as they registered their first points of the season. T20 veteran Imran Tahir played a crucial role in the win as well.

CPL 2020: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match report

Batting first, Rayad Emrit’s men put up 127 runs on the board. Many batsmen found it hard to score, with only Evin Lewis and Ben Dunk scoring more than 20 runs in the first innings. Keemo Paul and Imran Tahir collectively took six wickets, which helped the team restrict St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a low total. In the second innings, Shimron Hetmyer’s quickfire 71 was responsible for guiding Chris Green’s men to a three-wicket victory in their second CPL 2020 match.

CSK bowler gets the better of Mumbai Indians batsman

One of the most crucial moments of the match, which helped the Warriors win the CPL 2020 match took place in the first innings. Chris Lynn, who is set to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020, was looking in good touch initially. However, Imran Tahir, the CSK bowler, who will also be seen in IPL 2020, managed to get the better of him as he dismissed the Mumbai Indians batsman cheaply.

Imran Tahir managed to dismiss Chris Lynn on the first ball he bowled. The CSK spinner flighted the ball outside the off-stump as it turned away from Chris Lynn. The Mumbai Indians batsman misjudged the delivery and had a wild swing at it. However, with Chris Lynn failing to get proper contact on the ball, captain Chris Green took a safe catch to dismiss the dangerous batsman.After taking the wicket, instead of his trademark celebration wherein the bowler runs wildly across the pitch, the CSK leg spinner took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Imran Tahir finished the CPL 2020 match with the figures 4-0-18-2. The spinner continued his good form in the tournament as he had picked up two wickets in the first match as well. CSK fans will be hoping that Imran Tahir carries his good form into IPL 2020, as the leggie will be expected to play a crucial role for MS Dhoni’s men.

Image Courtesy: twitter/cpl