When MS Dhoni Did NOT Let Even CSK Owner, CEO Know About Retirement Plan In Chennai

Former India captain MS Dhoni is known for his unconventional decisions. Over the years, the right-hander has surprised the cricketing fraternity with his unorthodox choices both on and off the field. On Saturday, MS Dhoni pulled off another surprise in many ways when he announced his retirement from international cricket, that too on a photo and video sharing social media, new-age platform such as Instagram.

The veteran stumper announced his retirement through a video on Instagram which featured the top moments of his cricketing journey since making his debut in 2004. He captioned the video, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired". While the rumours about MS Dhoni's retirement were rife, nobody expected the CSK captain to drop a bomb like this.

According to multiple reports, MS Dhoni didn't even inform former BCCI President and owner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) N Srinivasan about his retirement, which was revealed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. While speaking to The Times of India, Kasi Vishwanathan said that CSK's practice on Saturday in Chennai started around 4:30 PM and Dhoni finished around 7:00 PM and went back to the dressing room.

He added that half an hour later, he received a text from N Srinivasan, who asked him to check if the Dhoni retirement news was correct. Vishwanathan reckoned that he confronted Dhoni when he returned from the dressing room and that's when the 39-year confirmed the news about his retirement.

The CSK CEO further said that MS Dhoni's decision completely took them by surprise but he showed no emotions. He added that the Ranchi-born cricketer was as cool and calm as ever. Vishwanathan further stated that the Indian team and CSK have achieved so much success over the years under Dhoni’s captaincy because there was clarity in his thoughts. He opined that on Saturday also, he could see the same clarity in his decision.

Vishwanathan opined that although Dhoni has quit international cricket, he is going to play for CSK for a few years. He reckoned that they want him to play for CSK as long as he wants. He also revealed their plans to retain him as a player after the 2021 IPL.

There was a lot of speculation regarding Dhoni's retirement. The veteran stumper had been on a sabbatical since India's heartbreaking exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Since then, the dynamic keeper had not featured in any competitive game, which further fueled rumours about his retirement.

It was said that MS Dhoni was keen to know the fate of the T20 World Cup 2020, which was supposed to take place in Australia. But the marquee event was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MS Dhoni is currently in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the IPL 2020. The CSK captain would leave for the UAE to feature in the IPL 2020 probably on August 21 where he would look to guide CSK to their fourth IPL title.

MS Dhoni stats

MS Dhoni stats are nothing short of spectacular especially in limited-over formats. Some MS Dhoni stats include the 350 ODIs he played for Indian where he scored 10,773 runs at a staggering average of 50.58 and a strike-rate of 87.56. The CSK captain has 73 fifties and 10 centuries to his name in his ODI career. On the other hand, the 2011 World Cup winning captain played 98 T20Is for India where he notched 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike-rate of 126.13. Other MS Dhoni stats also include 90 Test appearances where he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. The 39-year-old scored 33 fifties, six hundreds and one double-hundred in a decade-long Test career.

