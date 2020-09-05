CSK's New IPL 2020 Official Partner Is THIS Brand Endorsed Before By Sachin Tendulkar

CSK announced on Friday that they had taken on an 'Official Stamina Partner' for the IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have announced their partnership with popular Indian malt-based health drink Boost. As a brand that has relied on the sports sector since its introduction, the move is on-brand with the image Boost has created in India. Perpetuating itself as an energy-boosting drink, the company first roped in Kapil Dev as brand ambassador in the 1980s at the height of India's World Cup win.

Boost is the secret of our energy. #WhistlePodu for our Official Stamina Partner @Boost_Energy! 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/HnkMYIO0mM — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: CSK's 4 Top Options To Replace Suresh Raina As MS Dhoni's Deputy

Boost's memorable relationship with Indian cricket

In the 1990s, after a young Sachin Tendulkar shot to fame, Boost roped in the Master Blaster to feature in ads alongside Kapil Dev, who would eventually be phased out from the brand. Since then, Boost has been endorsed by the likes of Virender Sehwag - who featured alongside Sachin during their days as openers for India - MS Dhoni, and most recently Virat Kohli. Its memorable tagline 'Boost is the secret of my energy' still invokes a sense of nostalgia in the mind of fans who grew up watching the iconic ads on television.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Endorsed CSK's New IPL 2020 Official Partner In 2005 Itself; Watch Video

CSK's IPL 2020 worries

Chennai Super Kings have not had the best prep for IPL 2020. CSK have lost vice-captain Suresh Raina and spinner Harbhajan Singh, both of whom quit due to personal reasons. While Raina left after staying with the team in Dubai for some time, Harbhajan Singh chose not to travel at all. Both players have been integral parts of the CSK lineup in the past and their absence will have some effect on the team's makeup.

Any replacements for the two players are yet to be announced. Additionally, CSK also have the disadvantage of being the last team to be cleared to start practising due to the coronavirus outbreak within the camp. A total of 13 Chennai Super Kings personnel have been found to be COVID-19 positive, affecting the team's practice schedule.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Takes Incredible Catch Off Harbhajan Singh's Bowling In 2008 Test: Watch

CSK squad for IPL

Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur

Also Read | IPL 2020: CSK Gives A Special Tribute To 'Thala' MS Dhoni And Shane Watson

Image credits: PTI