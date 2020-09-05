MS Dhoni Endorsed CSK's New IPL 2020 Official Partner In 2005 Itself; Watch Video

Ahead of IPL 2020, several teams have been announcing brand deals and endorsements for the much-awaited tournament. Now, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also taken to social media to disclose that popular drinks brand Boost will be the team’s official stamina partner for IPL 2020. Sharing the announcement, CSK posted a short clip, while writing that "Boost is the secret of their energy".

Boost is the secret of our energy. #WhistlePodu for our Official Stamina Partner @Boost_Energy! 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/HnkMYIO0mM — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2020

Boost and its long association in cricket

Notably, Boost has a long history of being endorsed by cricketers. The most famous cricketer-Boost relationship undoubtedly involves Sachin Tendulkar. During the peak of his career, the Master Blaster appeared in several advertisements for Boost, with one of the brand’s famous taglines from those times being the iconic ‘Boost is the secret of my energy’. Sachin Tendulkar first started endorsing Boost in 1991 and over the years became synonymous with the brand; his association with it lasting almost two decades.

After Sachin Tendulkar, several other cricketers were roped in by Boost to endorse the product. In recent times, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been the brand’s ambassadors. The duo has been the face of several Boost advertisements, with the ‘Boost is the secret of my energy’ tagline still going strong. Last year, it was announced that in addition to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Boost also roped in youngster Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant as brand ambassadors. The company said the duo is the perfect fit for a brand that aims to empower young kids to become champions in sports and life.

MS Dhoni’s hilarious Boost video from 2005

While MS Dhoni has appeared in numerous Boost advertisements over the years, the former Indian captain was also seen referring to Boost in an old video as he wished Sachin Tendulkar on his 33rd birthday. While CSK and Boost came together in 2020, the CSK captain was seen vouching for the brand as early as in 2005. In the video, cricketers such as Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid are seen sharing their thoughts about Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. When MS Dhoni is asked to say something for Sachin Tendulkar as well, the CSK captain hilarious replies by saying Boost is the secret of his energy, referring to Tendulkar’s famous campaigns for the brand.

MS Dhoni is currently in the United Arab Emirates training ahead of IPL 2020. The CSK captain will be looking to lead his side to a fourth IPL victory this season. Recent media reports indicated that all the CSK members who had tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered, with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan claiming that the franchise is ready to play the IPL 2020 season opener if required.

Image Credits: PTI