Sam Curran Hopeful That IPL 2020 Might Still Happen; Confirms Availability For Tournament

Sam Curran is hopeful that the IPL might be played this year and will be representing the Chennai Super Kings led by the charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The youngster had made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab last season. He had scored 95 runs and picked up 10 scalps where he had registered a hat-trick against Delhi Capitals.

'Fingers crossed it’s soon': Sam Curran

During a recent interview with a cricket news website, Sam Curran said that they (the CSK players) are just trying to keep fit and keep training like they usually do. He then mentioned that even though April 15 is the proposed date, the Chennai Super Kings have been in touch about trying to do what they can.

The English all-rounder also added that all the CSK boys around the world, every country is in lockdown, so every cricketer is in the same boat and that it would be silly not to keep fit because it might come to a two-week turnaround and they are all on the park. He then concluded by saying ' Fingers crossed it’s soon'

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

