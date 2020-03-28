IPL 2019's First Hat-trick Goes Sam Curran's Way, Downs Delhi Capitals; Watch Video

In IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab went ahead and signed Sam Curran during the IPL auction. Little did they know that the all-rounder would turn out be a shrewd piece of business as KXIP, under Ravichandran Ashwin, looked to challenge for the IPL title. Having started on a bright note, Sam Curran fizzled out in the season as he ended up picking just 10 wickets from the 9 matches he played in the tournament. His best performance came against Delhi Capitals, where he managed to bag the first hat-trick of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Sam Curran hattrick against Delhi Capitals

Looking back at the impressive spell in the IPL, Sam Curran picked up his hat-trick by cleaning up the Delhi Capitals tail in the death overs to bundle them out for 152 runs and help KXIP clinch victory by 14 runs. Sam Curran bagged the wicket of Harshal Patel in the final delivery of the 18th over, which was followed by two yorkers to clean up Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane respectively.

Sam Curran, who was KXIP's most expensive buy last season, finished with figures of 4-11 in 2.2 overs. The other bowler to pick up wickets in the match was Mohammed Shami as Delhi Capitals fell short in pursuit of 167 runs. DC lost their last seven wickets for 8 runs in that IPL match.

IPL 2020: Sam Curran to play for CSK team 2020

After just one season with KXIP, Sam Curran Curran was sent back to the auction pool. Following the IPL 2020 auction, the 21-year-old Sam Curran will now join CSK team 2020 after becoming the most expensive English player to be purchased by CSK, for ₹5.5 crore. He was bought by CSK after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals. The CSK team 2020 will once again be led by MS Dhoni.

IPL postponed: When will the IPL 2020 start

With the IPL postponed, the tournament has now been moved from March 29 to April 15. However, looking at the current situation, the fate of IPL 2020 still hangs in the balance. While speaking to an Indian news agency, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently said that the fate of IPL 2020 remains undecided. He said that he has no answer to whether the tournament will take place this year. The former India captain ruled out the possibility of scheduling the IPL 2020 3-4 months later considering the prevailing situation around the globe.

(IMAGE: IPL screengrab)