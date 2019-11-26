RJS Vs DEL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Rajasthan will face Delhi in a Super League Group A fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019/20. The match which will be played at the CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat on Wednesday, November 27 at 1:30 PM IST. Mahipal Lomror will captain Rajasthan and Dhruv Shorey will lead Delhi. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Rajasthan:

Mahipal Lomror (captain), Rajesh Bishnoi, Robin Bist, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Abhimanyu Lamba, Chetan Bist, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Salman Faruk Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh and Ramnivas Golada.

Delhi:

Dhruv Shorey (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Pawan Negi, Varun Sood, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh, Pranshu Vijayran, Rishabh Pant, Suboth Bhati, Rajesh Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Kunal Chandela, Anuj Rawat, Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Kunwar Bidhuri, Prince Yadav, Karan Dagar and Rohan Rathi.

Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Anuj Rawat

Batsmen: Salman Faruk Khan, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh

All-Rounders: Chandrapal Singh (vice-captain), Mahipal Lomror, Nitish Rana (captain)

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Form Guide

Rajasthan are currently fourth in the Super League Group A standings with one win out of three games. Their last game was against Maharashtra and was won by Rajasthan with six wickets in hand. Their best batsmen were Ankit Lamba and captain Mahipal Lomror. Their best bowlers were Chandrapal Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Delhi are currently third in the Super League Group A standings with one win out of three games. Their last game was against Haryana and was won by the latter by 30 runs. Their best batsmen were Nitish Rana and Rishabh Pant. Their best bowlers were Nitish Rana and Simarjeet Singh.

Going by their team strength and form, Delhi are set to be favourites to win this match.

