DC Released Players: 9 Players Released By The Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

The Delhi Capitals have built for themselves a very solid Indian core ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. With the former captains of Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin amongst their ranks now respectively, DC have become one of the strongest sides ahead of the tournament. Let us take a look at the players who Delhi let go off before the IPL Auction takes place at Kolkata on December 19, 2019.

DC released players

Chris Morris

The South African was one of Delhi's best players but has not been able to replicate his earlier genius with the bat or with the ball of late for the franchise or for his national side. In 2019, Morris played nine matches, only scoring 32 runs and taking 13 wickets.

Colin Ingram

From South Africa as well, Colin Ingram did not have a very impressive season with DC in 2019. In the 12 matches he played, he could score only 184 runs with a below-par strike rate of 113.88.

Colin Munro

The New Zealand opener played four matches in 2019 and scored just 84 runs with an average of 21.

Hanuma Vihari

The talented Indian all-rounder did not find a place in the Delhi side for most of the 2019 season. Only playing two matches in the season, Vihari got only four runs and picked up no wickets.

Jalaj Saxena

The 32-year-old all-rounder was picked up for the 2019 season but could not find a place in the playing XI in any of DC's matches/

Manjot Kalra

The 20-year-old opener has been a part of the Delhi squad but was not able to get even a single start for the team in 2019.

Ankush Bains

The 24-year-old Himachal Pradesh captain could not get a place in the Playing XI for the entirety of 2019.

Bandaru Ayyappa

The 27-year-old bowler also did not get a single chance in the playing XI for the entirety of the IPL 2019.

Nathu Singh

Nathu Singh has only played two matches in the IPL, all the way back in 2017. In 2019, he got no opportunities to play for the Capitals and was a bench-warmer through the tournament.

