CTB Vs OTG Dream11 prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Details

Otago will play against Canterbury in the elimination final of Ford Trophy. The match will be played on February 13, 2020 in New Zealand. Let us look at the CTB vs OTG Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

We have our Ford Trophy finalists! Here is all you need to know about the next week for @OtagoVolts, @CanterburyCrick and Grand Final hosts @aucklandcricket. News | https://t.co/O7owlPyUuW #FordTrophy pic.twitter.com/JRfyc2Je2C — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 9, 2020

CTB vs OTG Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Time: 3.30 AM IST

CTB vs OTG Dream11 Match preview

Canterbury are placed second on the points table. They have won five matches out of the 10 that they have played. Otago are placed third on the points table, with five wins and four defeats. Canterbury will be led by Andrew Ellis, while Mitch Renwick will captain Otago. Cam Fletcher and Andrew Ellis are the top picks for Canterbury, while Michael Rippon and Neil Broom are the players to watch out for Otago.

CTB vs OTG Dream11 Squad details

Otago: Neil Broom, Mitch Renwick (w & c), Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Angus McKenzie, Cam Hawkins, Michael Rippon, Nathan G Smith

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Todd Astle, Andrew Ellis (c), Cam Fletcher (w), Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Andrew Hazeldine, Fraser Sheat, Ken McClure, Stephen Murdoch, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls

CTB vs OTG Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Neil Broom

Vice-captain: Michael Rippon

CTB vs OTG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Cam Fletcher

Batsmen – Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes

All-Rounders – Andrew Ellis, Michael Rippon

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Nathan G Smith, Andrew Hazeldine, Will Williams

CTB vs OTG Dream11 Prediction

Otago start off as the favourites against Canterbury.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.