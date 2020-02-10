David Warner Wins Allan Border Medal By Mere ONE Vote At Australian Cricket Awards

Australian opener David Warner has won the Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards ceremony, by just a mere 1 vote. The Allan Border Medal is considered the most prestigious individual prize was bagged by speedster Pat Cummins, who was a distant third in the 2019's prize winners list. Former Australia captain Steve Smith came second to Warner, while Cummins was third in the race.

Australian Cricket Awards: David Warner wins 2020 Allan Border Medal

The winner of the Allan Border Medal is David Warner! #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/fTavhS8trR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2020

David Warner has been excellent form since his return to national team colours post his ball-tampering ban. Warner had an outstanding World Cup, finishing as the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 647 runs, one less than India’s Rohit Sharma. David Warner had a disappointing Ashes, ailing to reach a combined tally of 100 runs in the series, but redeemed himself in the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, scoring 217 runs in just three innings. He continued his form in the Pakistan series, slamming a mammoth 335* in the second Test against Pakistan, after scoring a brilliant 154 in the first Test. David Warner then upped his game against New Zealand, finishing as the second-highest run-getter, behind teammate Marnus Labuschagne, scoring 297 runs in 3 Tests. The Allan Border Medal winner scored an unbeaten hundred in Australia’s win in the first ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium.

Australian Cricket Awards: Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh honoured

While David Warner clinched the Allan Border Medal, Marnus Labuschagne claimed the Test Player of the Year award. Captain Aaron Finch clinched the ODI Player of the Year award, while Warner clinched the T20I Player of the Year award as well. Alyssa Healy won the Female ODI and T20I Player of the Year, while Ellyse Perry won the Belinda Clark Award, an award equivalent to the Allan Border Medal. Shaun Marsh and Molly Strano were both awarded the Domestic Player of the Year awards, while former fast bowler and Australian bowling coach Craig McDermott was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Here is the complete list of Australian Cricket Awards winners:

Male One Day International Player of the Year: Aaron Finch

Female One Day International Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Hall of Fame Induction: Sharon Tredrea

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Tayla Vlaeminck

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Wes Agar

Male Test Player of the Year: Marnus Labuschagne

Female Domestic Player of the Year: Molly Strano

Male Domestic Player of the Year: Shaun Marsh

Hall of Fame Induction: Craig McDermott

Female International Twenty20 Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy

Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year: David Warner

Belinda Clark Award: Ellyse Perry

Allan Border Medal: David Warner

