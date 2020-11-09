CTL Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Catalunya CC will take on Bangladesh Kings CC in the second match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, November 9. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CTL vs KCC match prediction, probable CTL vs KCC playing11 and CTL vs KCC Dream11 team. CTL vs KCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
This is the first match of the day for both the teams and they will be keen to get off to winning start. CTL are the defending champions and will be eager to make a winning start to their title defence with a win over KCC. The defending champions will be weakened by the unavailability of a few key performers from their title-winning campaign.
KCC made it to the semi-finals last time out but perished before making a final appearance. This time around, they would be keen to go one step ahead and lift the trophy.
Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.
Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, MD Rahul, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Soyful Islam, MD Shafiullah, Ajamal Naseri, Muhammad Asjed, Md Siraj Nipo, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mohammed Shemu, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan.
As per our CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.
