CTL Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Live

Catalunya CC will take on Bangladesh Kings CC in the second match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, November 9. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CTL vs KCC match prediction, probable CTL vs KCC playing11 and CTL vs KCC Dream11 team. CTL vs KCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs BSH Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

CTL vs KCC live: CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the first match of the day for both the teams and they will be keen to get off to winning start. CTL are the defending champions and will be eager to make a winning start to their title defence with a win over KCC. The defending champions will be weakened by the unavailability of a few key performers from their title-winning campaign.

Also Read: FZL Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

KCC made it to the semi-finals last time out but perished before making a final appearance. This time around, they would be keen to go one step ahead and lift the trophy.

Also Read: Warner Confirms Wriddhiman Saha Suffered Hamstring Tear, Casts Doubt On Australia Tour

CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CTL vs KCC Dream11 team

CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for CTL vs KCC Dream11 team

Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Crosses 600-run Mark In Dream11 IPL 2020 With 50-ball 78; Watch Video

CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for CTL vs KCC Dream11 team

Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, MD Rahul, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Soyful Islam, MD Shafiullah, Ajamal Naseri, Muhammad Asjed, Md Siraj Nipo, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mohammed Shemu, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan.

CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CTL vs KCC Dream11 team

Jubed Miah

Yasir Ali

Saqib Muhammad

Mohammad Yasin

CTL vs KCC match prediction: CTL vs KCC Dream11 team

CTL vs KCC live: CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTL vs KCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and CTL vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTL vs KCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.