Shikhar Dhawan Crosses 600-run Mark In Dream11 IPL 2020 With 50-ball 78; Watch Video

Big matches often make it even more critical for batsmen, as there is immense pressure on them to deliver at the big stage. Stylish left-handed batsman, Shikhar Dhawan, has seldom disappointed his teams in such penultimate matches. The Delhi opener proved his mettle yet again with his lion-hearted knock against Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan rises through the occasion yet again

Stakes were high for Delhi and Hyderabad as they battled it out in a knockout match for a spot in the finals of the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Delhi introduced a new opening pair with Marcus Stoinis walking out to bat alongside Shikhar Dhawan. The move reaped dividends as the two scored quick runs and gave Delhi a flying start.

ALSO READ | Kagiso Rabada's Brilliant Inswinger Leaves David Warner Stunned & His Stumps Shattered

Dhawan's sublime form in the competition continued as he nonchalantly smashed the bowlers all around the park. The 34-year-old raced to his fourth half-century of the season and was eventually dismissed after a dazzling 78 off 50 deliveries. The dynamic batsman set the tone for the match and gave Delhi an upper hand by scoring runs at a brisk pace. The southpaw also crossed the 600-run landmark during the encounter and became only the second batsman after KL Rahul to achieve this feat.

The batsman was finally dismissed in the 18th over after he attempted a reverse paddle against pacer Sandeep Sharma. Dhawan was hit on the pads, and he walked back to the pavilion without challenging the umpire's decision. However, replays showed that the impact was outside the off-stump and Dhawan would have been given not out if he had taken the review.

ALSO READ | Warner Confirms Wriddhiman Saha Suffered Hamstring Tear, Casts Doubt On Australia Tour

Delhi ultimately trumped their opponents by 17 runs after a brilliant all-round display. They now are only a win away from the championship as they enter their maiden Dream11 IPL final. The Mumbai vs Delhi final will take place on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A look at Shikhar Dhawan Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

The flamboyant cricketer has batted with great panache throughout the season. His contributions at the top of the order have eased the pressure on the middle order. Having played 16 matches in the season, the batsman has amassed 603 runs at a fabulous strike-rate of 1145.65. The batsman occupies the second spot in the list of Dream11 IPL 2020 top run-getters.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson's Fans Heartbroken After Hyderabad Loss, Laud Him For Fighting Knocks

What is the Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2020 price?

Having been a part of the league since the inaugural season, Dhawan has turned into a veteran of the format. He has represented the Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad sides over the years in the cash-rich league. He was traded by the Hyderabad side to the Delhi side in 2018. The Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2020 price currently stands at ₹5.2 crore.

ALSO READ | T Natarajan's Death Bowling Lauded, Netizens DEMAND Place For Him In The Indian T20 Team

Image source: IPL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.