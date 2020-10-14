CTT Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Catalunya Tigers CC will battle it out against Kings CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our CTT vs KCC match prediction, CTT vs KCC Dream11 team and the probable CTT vs KCC playing 11. The CTT vs KCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
CTT started the tournament in dominating fashion, beating Bengali CC by a margin of 60 runs in their first match. They outplayed their opposition in every department and will look to do the same against KCC in the upcoming fixture. For KCC, this will be their second match on the trot and they will look to end the day on a high.
Umair Aftab, Jamshad Afzal, Davinder Singh Kaur, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Zain Ul Abiddin, Hardeep Singh, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Amir Raza, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Sufian Ansar, Naveed Ahmad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Shahzaib Akram, Ali Sarmad, Asad Ali
Sofiqul Islam, Shakil Mia, Tahed Ahmed, Jubed Miah, Moshiur Rahman, Shahedur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Moyez Uddin, MD Rahul, Ajamal Naseri, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Kamrul Ismal foysol, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, MD Shafiullah, Saqib Muhammad, Salman Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Foyez Ahmed, Rahman Ahababur Priok, Sovon Najmul Huda
As per our CTT vs KCC Dream11 prediction, CTT will be favourites to win the match.
