Manish Pandey Takes Top Catch To Dismiss Rampaging Shane Watson; Watch Video

Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey is considered among the top fielders in India. Besides his impeccable fielding skills, he is also one of the fittest cricketers in the country. Manish Pandey's excellent fielding and brilliant athleticism were once again on display during the Hyderabad-Chennai match on Wednesday at Dubai International Cricket in Dubai.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Manish Pandey takes brilliant running catch to dismiss Shane Watson

Manish Pandey took a brilliant running catch to dismiss Shane Watson for 42 off 38 balls. The wicket came at a crucial juncture for Hyderabad as Shane Watson had just started shifting gears. It all happened on the second delivery of the 17th over bowled by T Natarajan when Shane Watson was trying to up the ante. T Natarajan bowled a wide lower full-toss which Shane Watson tried to smash for a maximum over covers.

However, the Australian couldn't get underneath the ball as he connected the shot with the toe end of his bat. The ball flew in the area between long-off and covers. Manish Pandey came in running and complete a wonderful catch to get rid of Shane Watson who was looking dangerous. Courtesy of Manish Pandey's spectacular catch, Hyderabad managed to restrict Chennai for 167/6 because, at one point of time, 180 seemed likely with Shane Watson going strong.

In response, Hyderabad was dented with early wickets of skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey. Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson tried building up a partnership as Chennai spinners put a tight leash on them. Bairstow, in particular, struggled against spinners and his struggles ended when Ravindra Jadeja cleaned him up for 23(24). Kane Williamson held one end, however, the New Zealand international did not get any support from the other as wickets kept tumbling.

In the end, Kane Williamson who scored a brilliant 57 (39) perished while trying to accelerate. The Hyderabad lower order tried hard to get the runs but in the end, they fell short by 20 runs and handed Chennai their third victory of Dream11 IPL 2020. This was Hyderabad's fourth loss overall and second consecutive defeat in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Meanwhile, according to the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule, David Warner's men will take on Kolkata in their next game on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

