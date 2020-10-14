KCC Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Kings CC will battle it out against United CC Girona in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our KCC vs UCC match prediction, KCC vs UCC Dream11 team and the probable KCC vs UCC playing 11. The KCC vs UCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

KCC vs UCC live: KCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction and preview

KCC will be playing their first match of the tournament and so they would like to get off to a winning start. Ahead of the KCC vs UCC live match, KCC would have got a rough idea of the conditions and would have prepared themselves accordingly for this game.

Coming to UCC, this will be their second match of the tournament and so they hold a slight advantage due to prior knowledge of the conditions. They would look to make it two wins out of two and build up great momentum. Fans can expect a thrilling KCC vs UCC live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the KCC vs UCC playing 11.

KCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KCC vs UCC Dream11 team

KCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for KCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Jubed Miah, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Foyez Ahmed, Soyful Islam, Sadikur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Foysol, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, MD Rahul, Hussain Aminul, Shahedur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, Ajamal Naseri, Moynul Islam, Rahman Ahababur Priok, Sovon Najmul Huda.

KCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: UCC squad for KCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Muhammad Sheraz, Hikmat Khan, Amar Shakoor Jan, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Khalid Ahmadi, Raja Umer Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Shabbir, Shafat Ali Syed, Harvinder Singh, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi, Paramvir Singh, Sachin, Imran Ishaque Shahid, Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Shakeel, Adil Ali, Mirza Basharat Aziz, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Rajwinder Singh, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Syed Faisal Hussain, Kamran Muhammad.

KCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from KCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Sumair Safdar Khan

Shofiqul Islam

Shakil Mia

Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail

KCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: KCC vs UCC Dream11 team

KCC vs UCC live: KCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction

As per our KCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, KCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, KCC vs UCC top picks and KCC vs UCCL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs UCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

