CUW Vs SYL Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Cumilla Warriors will take on Sylhet Thunder in the 35th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The match will take place on Tuesday, January 7 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Aus Vs NZ: Shane Warne Auctions Baggy Green To Raise Funds For Australian Bushfire Crisis

Cumilla Warriors, who began well initially, lost their way into the tournament as it progressed. They have managed to win 4 and lose 5 out of the 9 games they have played. Their last game came against Sylhet Thunder, which turned out to be an absolute thriller as the game went into the Super Over. Chasing 8 in the Super Over, the Warriors edged past the Thunder with a ball to spare. They are currently placed at the fifth position in the points table with 10 points to their name. It's a must-win game for them in order to stay alive in the tournament.

On the other hand, Sylhet Thunder couldn't have asked for a worse tournament as they have won only 1 game out of the 11 they have played so far. They were beaten by Rajshahi Royals in their last fixture by 6 wickets. The Thunder would like to register a win in this fixture to end their campaign on a good note. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan Or KL Rahul In ICC T20 World Cup? Kris Srikkanth Makes Huge Statement

CUW vs SYL Dream11 Squads

Cumilla Warriors Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Fardeen Hasan (Wicket-keeper), Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Yasir Ali, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan and Ifran Hossain.

Sylhet Thunder Squad: Mosaddek Hossain (Captain), Mohammad Mithun (Wicket-keeper), Andre Fletcher, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Rubel Mia, Jeevan Mendis.

ALSO READ | Aus Vs NZ: Oops! Marnus Labuschagne’s Backswing Makes Mark Waugh Comically Use Expletive

CUW vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Mithun

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher (Vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Dawid Malan (Captain), Sabbir Rahman

Bowlers: Naveen-ul Haq, Al-Amin Hossain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

All-Rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Sherfane Rutherford, Soumya Sarkar

Cumilla Warriors start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

ALSO READ | Aus Vs NZ: Ross Taylor Breaks All-time New Zealand Run-scoring Record In 99th Test Match