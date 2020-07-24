CYM Vs NCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) will be facing Nicosia Tigers (NCT) in the knockout match of the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between the two teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday, July 24 at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction, CYM vs NCT Dream11 team and CYM vs NCT Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Nike To End Indian Team Sponsorship After Sales Drop, BCCI To Declare Tenders Soon: Report

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have had decent campaigns, with CYM being the better team between the two. The CYM team have only lost to the Lions in the tournament and finished second on the points table. On the other hand, the Tigers just about sneaked into third position with a couple of wins against Amdocs.

Also Read: DPS Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE T10 League Live Game Info

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team: CYM squad

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

Also Read::TAD Vs AAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE T10 League Live Game Info

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team: NCT squad

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Also Read: UAE T10 League DPS Vs ECB Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

CYM vs NCT Dream11 top picks

Y Khan

G Singh

SU Hassan

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT playing XI

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT playing XI: CYM

Chamal Sadun, Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Nalin Pathirana, Murali Alanki, Gurdeep Sharma.

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT playing XI: NCT

Faysal Mia, Shabbi ul Hassan, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hassan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faruk Ahmed, Anowar Hossain, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Abid Ali, Abdul Mobeen.

CYM vs NCT Dream11 team

Here's our CYM vs NCT Dream11 top picks for our CYM vs NCT Dream11 team

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction

As per our CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction, CYM are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction, CYM vs NCT Dream11 top picks and CYM vs NCT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

( COVER IMAGE: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)