TAD Vs AAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE T10 League Live Game Info

Team Abu Dhabi and Ajman Alubond will clash against each other in the second match of the inaugural Emirates D10 League. The match between both the teams will be played at ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, July 24 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our TAD vs AAD Dream11 prediction, TAD vs AAD Dream11 team and TAD vs AAD Dream11 top picks.

TAD vs AAD Dream11 and Emirates D10 League preview preview

The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 League with three matches taking place on one day. Two teams will face each other twice during the round-robin stage before the playoffs and the final. The UAE T10 League matches will be played behind closed doors because of COVID-19.

TAD vs AAD Dream11 prediction: TAD vs AAD Dream11 team

TAD vs AAD Dream11 prediction: TAD vs AAD Dream11 team: TAD

Kai Smith, Ali Abid, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Khalid Mahmood, Rizwan Ali, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Noor Khan. Vinayak Vijayan, Osama Hassan, Aryan Lakra.

TAD vs AAD Dream11 prediction: TAD vs AAD Dream11 team: AAD

Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Syed-Haider Shah, Amjad Gul-Khan, Safeer Tariq, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah. Anand Kumar, Saqib Manshad, Ali Mirza.

TAD vs AAD Dream11 top picks

Here's our TAD vs AAD Dream11 top picks for the TAD vs AAD Dream11 game -

Abdul Shakoor

Graeme Cremer

Rahul Bhatia

Rameez Shahzad

TAD vs AAD Dream11 prediction: Likely TAD vs AAD playing XIs

TAD vs AAD Dream11 prediction: Likely TAD vs AAD playing XIs: TAD

Kai Smith, Ali Abid, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Khalid Mahmood, Rizwan Ali, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Noor Khan.

TAD vs AAD Dream11 prediction: Likely TAD vs AAD playing XIs: AAD

Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Syed-Haider Shah, Amjad Gul-Khan, Safeer Tariq, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah.

TAD vs AAD Dream11 team

TAD vs AAD Dream11 prediction

As per our TAD vs AAD Dream11 prediction, TAD will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The TAD vs AAD Dream11 prediction, TAD vs AAD Dream11 top picks and TAD vs AAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TAD vs AAD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EMIRATES CRICKET / TWITTER)