DPS Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE T10 League Live Game Info

Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) and ECB Blues (ECB) will face each other in the first match of the inaugural Emirates D10 League. The match between both the teams will be played at ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, July 24 at 4:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction, DPS vs ECB Dream11 team and DPS vs ECB Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: SBK Vs FPV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE T10 League Live Game Info

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB Dream11 preview

ECB has some really good International players of UAE in their ranks and they are certainly starting at favourites to win the first match of the tournament. However, Dubai Pulse also have some decent domestic players in their ranks and expect them to give a tough fight to ECB.

Also Read: UAE T10 League TAD Vs AAD Live Streaming In India And UAE Info, Pitch And Weather Report

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB Dream11 team

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB Dream11 team: DPS

Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Aagam Shah, Faizan Sheikh, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Fahad Nawaz, Mohammad -Rashid, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul -Rehman, Umar Hafeez, Imran Haider

Also Read: Mohammad Amir's COVID-19 Test Returns Negative; Pacer All Set To Join Teammates In England

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB Dream11 team: ECB

Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Ali Naseer, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah

Also Read: IPL To Begin On Sept 19 In UAE, Players To Travel 25 Days Prior For Quarantine

DPS vs ECB Dream11 top picks

Here's our DPS vs ECB Dream11 top picks for the DPS vs ECB Dream11 game -

Rohan Mustafa

Taimoor Ali

Chirag Suri

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: Likely DPS vs ECB playing XIs

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB playing XI: DPS

Adnaan Khan, Rahman Gull, Aagam Shah, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin/Fahad Tariq, Usman Munir, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Umar Hafeez.

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction: DPS vs ECB playing XI: ECB

Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Taimoor Ali, Karthik Meiyappan, Arsalan Javed, Kashif Daud.

DPS vs ECB Dream11 team

Here's our DPS vs ECB Dream11 top picks for our DPS vs ECB Dream11 team -

DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction

As per our DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction, ECB are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction, DPS vs ECB Dream11 top picks and DPS vs ECB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DPS vs ECB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EMIRATES CRICKET / YOUTUBE)

