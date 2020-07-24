UAE T10 League DPS Vs ECB Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Dubai Pulse Secure will take on ECB Blue in the opening match of the UAE T10 League on Friday, July 24. The DPS vs ECB live match in the UAE T10 League will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Here is the details about the DPS vs ECB live streaming, UAE T10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

DPS vs ECB live streaming: UAE T10 League preview

The UAE T10 League will commence on July 24 and will run till August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in a double round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. Six teams are participating in the tournament and matches will be played across two different venues, i.e. ICC Cricket Academy and Dubai Cricket Stadium. The UAE T10 League matches will be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, all UAE T10 league matches will be played in evenings due to the hot weather in the UAE at this time of year.

DPS vs ECB live streaming: Pitch and weather report

Before the UAE T10 League live streaming, let's take a look at the weather and pitch report. There is no chance of rain during the DPS vs ECB match with the temperature expected to be around 36-38 Degrees Celsius. Coming to the pitch at the ICC Academy, it is usually a batting surface in the first half of the day. However, with matches starting in second half, expect the teams to win toss and bowl first.

UAE T10 League live in India: DPS vs ECB live streaming and UAE T10 League live streaming

The UAE T10 League live in India will not be made available for viewers through television. However, fans can still enjoy the DPS vs ECB live streaming and UAE T10 League live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Apart from UAE T10 live in India, fans can visit the official social media pages of UAE Cricket for UAE T10 live scores. The UAE T10 League live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE. The DPS vs ECB live streaming will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Besides the UAE T10 live streaming in India, the game can also be played on Dream11.

UAE T10 League live streaming: DPS vs ECB Dream11 team

UAE T10 League live streaming: DPS vs ECB Dream11 team: DPS

Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Aagam Shah, Faizan Sheikh, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Fahad Nawaz, Mohammad -Rashid, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul -Rehman, Umar Hafeez, Imran Haider

UAE T10 League live streaming: DPS vs ECB Dream11 team: ECB

Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Ali Naseer, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah

(COVER IMAGE: DUBAI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM / INSTAGRAM)