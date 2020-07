CYM Vs NCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Cyprus Moufflons CC (CYM) and Nicosia Tigers CC (NCT) will face each other in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between the two teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Thursday, July 23 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction, CYM vs NCT Dream11 team and CYM vs NCT Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: AMD Vs PNL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction and preview

When these two teams met on Wednesday, CYM emerged victorious by 7 runs. While CYM are second on the points table, NCT are currently at the bottom. NCT need to win this match in order to kickstart their campaign.

Also Read: Chris Silverwood Says England Will Field A Strong Side For The Third And Final Test

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team: CYM squad

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

Also Read: David Lloyd Reveals What Qualities Make Ben Stokes A 'fabulous Role Model'

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT Dream11 team: NCT squad

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Also Read: Peter Handscomb Vows To Make A Strong Comeback Despite ODI Snub From England Series

CYM vs NCT Dream11 top picks

Shabbi ul Hassan

Ravi Kumar

Gursewak Singh

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT playing XI

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT playing XI: CYM

Chamal Sadun, Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Nalin Pathirana, Murali Alanki, Gurdeep Sharma.

CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction: CYM vs NCT playing XI: NCT

Faysal Mia, Shabbi ul Hassan, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hassan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faruk Ahmed, Anowar Hossain, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Abid Ali, Abdul Mobeen.

CYM vs NCT Dream11 team



CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction

As per our CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction, CYM are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper

Note: The CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction, CYM vs NCT Dream11 top picks and CYM vs NCT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CYM vs NCT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / YOUTUBE)