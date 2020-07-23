AMD Vs PNL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

Amdocs Cricket Club (AMD) will take on Punjab Lions (PNL) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between both the teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Thursday, July 23 at 11:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction, AMD vs PNL Dream11 team and AMD vs PNL Dream11 top picks.

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL Dream11 preview

The Punjab Lions CC are the team in form in the ongoing ECS Cyprus T10 winning all their six matches thus far and will face the Amdocs CC for the third time in the tournament. On the other hand, Amdocs have lost three out of four matches they have played thus far. Both the teams faced each other on Wednesday with PNL winning the match by 8 wickets.

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL Dream11 team

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL Dream11 team: AMD

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL Dream11 team: PNL

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL Dream11 top picks

Here's our AMD vs PNL Dream11 top picks for the AMD vs PNL Dream11 game -

M Gunasekara

K Singh

W Akhtar

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL playing XI

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL playing XI: AMD

Swaroop Pattanaik, Aritra Chakraborty (WK), Preetaj Deol, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Hitesh Thadani, Rahul Shukla, Vilok Sharma, Santosh Manda

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction: AMD vs PNL playing XI: PNL

Gurapratap Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekara, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Waqas Akhtar, Satish Kumar, Vikram Verma, Satish Kumar, Amardeep Singh

AMD vs PNL Dream11 team

AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction

As per our AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction, PNL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction, AMD vs PNL Dream11 top picks and AMD vs PNL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AMD vs PNL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: ED SHUTTLEWORTH / TWITTER)

