CYM Vs PNL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Cyprus Moufflons CC (CYM) will face Punjab Lions (PNL) in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between the two teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Tuesday, July 21 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction, CYM vs PNL Dream11 team and CYM vs PNL Dream11 top picks.

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction and preview

CYM and PNL are arguably the best teams in the competition and currently occupy the top two positions on the table. Both teams remained unbeaten on opening day with PNL leading the table with 6 points, while CYM are second with 4 points. This contest, therefore, is expected to be a power-packed affair.

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL Dream11 team

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL Dream11 team: CYM squad

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL Dream11 team: PNL squad

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL Dream11 top picks

M Gunasekara

T Singh

Z Sarwar

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL playing XI

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL playing XI: CYM

Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Ravi Kumar, Riyaz Kajalwala, Gursewak Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Chamal Sadun, Gurwinder Singh.

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL playing XI: PNL

Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Waqas Akhtar, Amardeep Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Kunal Saini, Sushil Kumar, Satish Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Vikram Verma.

CYM vs PNL Dream11 team

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction

As per our CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction, PNLwill be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction, CYM vs PNL Dream11 top picks and CYM vs PNL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)