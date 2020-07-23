CYM Vs PNL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Cyprus Moufflons CC (CYM) will be in action against Punjab Lions (PNL) in a top-of-the-table clash in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between the two teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Thursday, July 23 at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction, CYM vs PNL Dream11 team and CYM vs PNL Dream11 top picks.

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have had a great journey so far in the tournament with PNL currently at top of the table with 6 wins. On the other hand, CYM are second on the points table with 4 points. A win for PNL will consolidate their position on the top, while a win for CYM will get them closer to PNL on the points table.

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL Dream11 team

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL Dream11 team: CYM squad

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL Dream11 team: PNL squad

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL Dream11 top picks

M Gunasekara

K Singh

W Akthar

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: CYM

Chamal Sadun, Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Nalin Pathirana, Murali Alanki, Gurdeep Sharma.

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction: CYM vs PNL Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: PNL

Gurapratap Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekara, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Waqas Akhtar, Satish Kumar, Vikram Verma, Satish Kumar, Amardeep Singh

CYM vs PNL Dream11 team

CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction

As per our CYM vs PNL Dream11 team prediction, PNL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction, CYM vs PNL Dream11 top picks and CYM vs PNL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CYM vs PNL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)