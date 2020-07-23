PNL Vs NCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

Punjab Lions (PNL) and Nicosia Tigers CC (NCT) will face each other in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between both the teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Thursday, July 23 at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction, PNL vs NCT Dream11 team and PNL vs NCT Dream11 top picks.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT Dream11 preview

Both the teams are at different stages in the ongoing tournament so far. PNL is on top of the points table while NCT is languishing at the bottom of the table. The match is a complete mismatch looking at their current form but expect NCT to put up a good fight.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT Dream11 team

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT Dream11 team: PNL

Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT Dream11 team: NCT

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT Dream11 top picks

Here's our PNL vs NCT Dream11 top picks for PNL vs NCT Dream11 game -

Waqas Akhtar

Satish Kumar

Rashidul Hassan

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT playing XI



PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCT playing XI: PNL

Kunal Saini, Waqas Akhtar, Amardeep Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Sushil Kumar, Satish Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Vikram Verma.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction: PNL vs NCTplaying XI: NCT

Faysal Mia, Shabbi ul Hassan, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hassan, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Faruk Ahmed, Benojir Ahmed, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Abdul Manan, Jahid Hassan.

PNL vs NCT Dream11 team

PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction

As per our PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction, PNL are favourites to win the match.

Note: The PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction, PNL vs NCT Dream11 top picks and PNL vs NCT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PNL vs NCT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

