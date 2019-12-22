Dale Steyn Describes His Battle With Sachin Tendulkar In 2010 At Cape Town In One Word

Proteas' ace fast bowler and also one of the best pacers in the world, Dale Steyn on Wednesday had a fun interaction with his fans on Saturday as he took to Twitter. In the Question and Answers session with his fans, the right-arm fast-bowler made some revelations, picked his best and voiced his opinions. However, when asked about his encounter with the Master Blaster of cricket back in 2010 at home conditions, playing the longest format of the game, Steyn had only one word to describe it. Former India batsman, Sachin Tendulkar had locked horns with Dale Steyn in Cape Town in 2010 playing the third and the decider Test match of the series.

READ | Dale Steyn And AB De Villiers' Light-hearted Banter Wins The Internet Over

While Tendulkar struggled to counter Steyn's fiery pace attack, the greatest batsman of all time also managed to save his wicket and score off other bowlers. The battle between the two could be declared as won by both as Sachin went on to score 147 runs while Steyn scalped five wickets giving off just 75 runs. The match will forever be remembered as Steyn vs Tendulkar match, however, ended in a draw. If Tendulkar’s innings was a master class, then Dale Steyn probably deserved wicket of every delivery he bowled in that spell to the Master Blaster.

READ | Guess What Are Dale Steyn's Two Goals After Being Bought By RCB For IPL 2020?

'Haunting'

How you describe the battle with Sachin Tendulkar in 2010? — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) December 21, 2019

Haunting — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 21, 2019

'QDK. The best.'

When asked about his favourite fast bowler in international cricket currently and the batsmen, Steyn picked Australia's Patrick Cummins as his favourite and AB de Villiers, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Proteas' wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock as the best batsmen, respectively. Through the Q&A, Steyn also seemed determined to win the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he responded with a cup emoticon when a user asked what can people expect of him in the upcoming IPL season. Steyn also called fellow South African Quinton de Kock as the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world currently. Furthermore, while responding to other questions, he termed India as the best bowling side in Test cricket.

READ | Kohli Has Opportunity To Improve Barabati Record In Series Decider

READ | Shaheen Afridi Accused Of Racism By A Journalist, Demands A Public Apology From The Pacer