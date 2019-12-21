Guess What Are Dale Steyn's Two Goals After Being Bought By RCB For IPL 2020?

Dale Steyn has been bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently concluded IPL Auctions in Kolkata and he will be eager to make it matter for the Bengaluru franchisee who will be eyeing their maiden title after being unlucky thrice. Steyn who had come back to RCB after nine long years in the previous edition showcased a good performance for them but a shoulder injury ruled him out of the tournament. Now, the veteran pacer looks confident heading into the 13th edition of the tournament.

Dale Steyn's mission IPL 2020

After Dale Steyn was bought by RCB at the auctions, the South African speedster was involved in the Question-Answer session with his fans on social media. One of his fans asked whether RCB will be able to win the title in the 2020 edition to which Steyn replied that since he is there, the Virat Kohli-led side definitely have a chance. When asked about what his plan was for the next edition of the tournament, the Proteas pacer said that he wanted wickets, wickets and more wickets along with the added onus of the IPL trophy.

Will rcb win 2020 ipl?? — Anish Kishore® (@anishkishore6) December 21, 2019

I’m there, so, yeah! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 21, 2019

RCB'S team & players' list for IPL 2020

RCB did considerably well in the IPL Auction 2020, filling in some gaping holes that the franchise wanted to fix. Coming into the auction with a purse of ₹27.9 crore, the franchise acquired the services of Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch for ₹4.4 crore. RCB were relentless in their pursuit of Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins as well, who eventually joined the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹15.5 cr, the highest fee for an overseas player. Chris Morris fetched the 3rd highest price in the IPL Auction 2020, with RCB splurging ₹10 crore for the South African all-rounder. RCB bought back the experienced Dale Steyn (₹2 crore), while also adding Kane Richardson (₹4.4 crore) to their ranks. They also snapped up exciting young wicket-keeper Josh Phillipe, who scored a 44-ball 81 for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL. RCB further added to their all-rounder options by signing Sri Lankan Isuru Udana and India's Pavan Deshpande.

