Rishabh Pant Has THIS Possession Which Graeme Swann Wants For His 'Skiing Holidays'

India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has received immense appreciation from all corners for his inspiring performances against Australia and England recently. Apart from his swashbuckling batting, he often comes under the spotlight for his chirpiness while keeping. Moreover, he also is known for experimenting with his pair of sunglasses. The same caught the eyes of commentator Graeme Swann and he even expressed his desire to use them while skiing.

After Shane Warne, Graeme Swann makes fun of Rishabh Pant's sunglasses

Rishabh Pant was seen wearing his fluorescent sunglasses during the India vs England 4th Test match. Former England spinner Graeme Swann, who was on-air, noticed the vibrant goggles and also mentioned that he could use the particular pair during his Skiing holidays. Moreover, he also labeled the talented youngster as a 'colorful character'. This is not the first time that Pant's glasses have caught the attention of a commentator.

During the Border-Gavaskar series, Australia's spin wizard Shane Warne had also attempted to troll the player for his choice of shades. The ex-cricketer reckoned that Pant looked like he came straight out of a service station. The 51-year-old also went ahead and compared them with welding goggles. However, Warne was accused of hypocrisy by fans who watched him in his playing days, wear an unusual pair of goggles as well.

While the 23-year-old has often been under the radar for his ordinary glovework, he has often made amends with his batting. However, the player has shown great improvements behind the stumps as well, and Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle acknowledged the same while they were on air on the opening day of the India vs England 4th Test. They commended the cricketer for paying attention to his keeping and also lauded his on-field confidence.

India vs England live streaming info

The final contest of the series is of significant importance for both the cricketing giants. England, who started their campaign with a thumping win, have looked lackluster in the following two fixtures. Joe Root and co. have an opportunity to redeem themselves by putting together a stronger show in the fourth Test. India on the other hand look in spectacular form and will be keen to register their third successive win as they look to join New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the India vs England 4th Test on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. At the time of writing this report, England have scored 183 runs, but have already lost 7 wickets.

