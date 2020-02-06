Union Budget
Dale Steyn Falls Prey To 'false Information' On Wikipedia; Asks For Help On Twitter

Cricket News

Dale Steyn last played for South Africa in 2019. He will be joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming edition of the IPL. He also played the BBL.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dale Steyn

South African pacer Dale Steyn on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform about false information that was published on Wikipedia. Steyn, often regarded as one of the modern era's greatest pace bowlers, requested Google to help him edit out a piece of information that was published on the online encyclopedia. 

ALSO READ | Dale Steyn ROASTS Twitter user for comparing his aggressive celebration with Rabada's

Dale Steyn calls out for help

Steyn's tweet was not specific about the exact problem that the pacer was facing but the tweet evoked reactions from netizens. Wikipedia is an online encyclopedia that can not be edited by their volunteers but also the general public. In the past, some of the Wikipedia pages were also reported to have been edited without validation. Steyn could also be referring to the information box that appears when a celebrity is searched for on the Google Search engine. Danny Sullivan from Google promptly replied to Steyn's tweet and provided assistance.

ALSO READ | 'Loud and clear' says Dale Steyn on Jos Buttler sledging Vernon Philander

While some fans tried to have a little fun with Steyn, others some shared vital information with the Proteas bowler. Some pointed out Steyn's Google search results show him as the "greatest bowler of all time" while others used the opportunity to laud Steyn's skills. Here are the best replies.

ALSO READ | Dale Steyn chants RCB slogan while signing autographs after a Big Bash League match

 

Steyn was a part of the Big Bash League 2019/20 as he represented the Melbourne Stars and will be playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | New skipper Quinton de Kock smashes century as South Africa beat England

Published:

