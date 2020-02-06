Dale Steyn Falls Prey To 'false Information' On Wikipedia; Asks For Help On Twitter

South African pacer Dale Steyn on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform about false information that was published on Wikipedia. Steyn, often regarded as one of the modern era's greatest pace bowlers, requested Google to help him edit out a piece of information that was published on the online encyclopedia.

Dale Steyn calls out for help

Can anyone from @google help me change the information of me on your Wikipedia?



A pretty serious point of information is FALSE and I’d love to have it changed. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 4, 2020

Steyn's tweet was not specific about the exact problem that the pacer was facing but the tweet evoked reactions from netizens. Wikipedia is an online encyclopedia that can not be edited by their volunteers but also the general public. In the past, some of the Wikipedia pages were also reported to have been edited without validation. Steyn could also be referring to the information box that appears when a celebrity is searched for on the Google Search engine. Danny Sullivan from Google promptly replied to Steyn's tweet and provided assistance.

I suspect you mean the information we show within the Knowledge Panel for you. Some of that comes from Wikipedia & other public sources. It appears you or a representative have claimed that, so you can use the instructions here to report errors: https://t.co/H1g3UfTZcZ — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) February 4, 2020

While some fans tried to have a little fun with Steyn, others some shared vital information with the Proteas bowler. Some pointed out Steyn's Google search results show him as the "greatest bowler of all time" while others used the opportunity to laud Steyn's skills. Here are the best replies.

Don't say you wanna edit "He is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time" part. 😢 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 4, 2020

Google isn't in control of Wikipedia. It is a website created and maintained by users. Google just pulls in the information from there. Best way to get it fixed is to let your followers know what is wrong and they will update it. — Ben Kickert (@kickert) February 4, 2020

Wikipedia is a joke Dale. But your reverse swing isn't. — KlopsWhiteAfrican (@jklopper74) February 4, 2020

Steyn was a part of the Big Bash League 2019/20 as he represented the Melbourne Stars and will be playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL 2020.

