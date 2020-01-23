Dale Steyn ROASTS Twitter User For Comparing His Aggressive Celebration With Rabada's

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be missing the fourth and final Test against England on Friday. The hosts clinched a convincing win in the first Test only to be defeated badly in the next two. The Proteas will now have a chance to level the series at Johannesburg but will have to do so without Kagiso Rabada, who is arguably the team's leading pacer.

Kagiso Rabada earned his ban when he celebrated "aggressively" in the third Test after picking up England skipper Joe Root's wicket. Kagiso Rabada, who celebrated 'under Root's nose', was given a demerit point for his behaviour, which added to the three he had accumulated over the past 24 months. It is because of this that Kagiso Rabada was banned from playing the fourth Test.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user commented on one of the videos of Dale Steyn celebrating after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma where he said that if he were the International Cricket Council, he would have banned Dale Steyn for life.

South Africa vs England: Twitter user trying to troll Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn's usual celebration is his growling roar, intense eyes, clamping of the fist. He roasted the Twitter user with a reply which left his fans in awe.

South Africa vs England: Dale Steyn's hard-hitting reply to the Twitter user

Nothing wrong here. Didn’t charge the batter, maintained my line, celebrated like a champion.

Don’t ask for fast and nasty then keyboard abuse when the mongrel comes out. ✌️ — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 22, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: DALE STEYN INSTAGRAM