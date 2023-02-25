Damac Vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action?

Al Nassr is all set to clash against Damac on Matchday 18 of 30 of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match, at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia. Al Nassr heads into the away clash after beating Al-Taawoun by 2-1 in their last game. In the match prior to that, the team beat Al-Wehda by 4-0, where 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the feat of netting all of the goals.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo traveled to Abha with his Al Nassr teammates on Friday for the upcoming match. The club shared images of the five-time Ballon d’Or-winner waiting for the flight at the airport on their official Instagram handle. “Taking off to Abha,” the caption read. In another post, the club shared images of the team climbing off the plane in Abha. Know the live streaming and squad details ahead of the Saudi Pro League match.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League match taking place?

The Al Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

When will the Al Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League match begin?

The Al Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST/4:30 PM BST/ 10:30 AM EST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League match?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Damac will not be telecasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League match?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League match on the OTT app Shahid-MBC.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Damac match in the US and UK?

Football fans in the US and UK can watch the match on Shahid.

Al Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League: Possible starting lineup

Al-Nassr possible starting XI: Al-Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Al-Amri, Madu, Madu; S. Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Gustavo, Ghareeb; Talisca, Ronaldo.

Damac possible starting XI: Zeghba; Hassoun, Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Nakhli, Al-Ammar; Hamzi, Antolic, Maher, Makeen; Al-Shammeri