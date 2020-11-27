Ricky Ponting Follows David Warner With Adorable Family Reunion After Long IPL; See Photo

Former Australian cricket Ricky Ponting, who was in Dubai for the 13th edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020, finally got back with his family in Australia. The Delhi coach spent more than 3 months away from his family. Just like fellow countryman David Warner, the former Aussie skipper took to social media platform Instagram and shared his delight on being back with his family.

Lost but not defeated: Ponting reflects on Delhi's IPL 2020 campaign

Under the guidance of Ricky Ponting, the Shreyas Iyer-led side went on to play in the finals for their first time in their history. However, Rohit Sharma & Co. were too strong for them in the final. The Dream11 IPL 2020 final turned out to be a one-sided contest as Mumbai defeated them by five wickets and went on to lift their 5th IPL title.

Also Read Pakistan COVID-19 Positive Players Call NZ Quarantine Rules 'prison Sentence'?

After the heartbreaking loss in the final, Ponting took to social media and shared came up with a heartwarming message for the players and staff members of the Delhi team. The Delhi coach thanked everyone associated with the franchise and the Indian Premier League for the successful completion of the tournament in the current circumstances.

Also Read SA Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Full 1st T20I Match Preview

Thrilled for the boys to make it through to @delhicapitals first IPL final, it's a great reward for all the hard work they've put in since we got here and gelled together as a group. One more step to go. pic.twitter.com/zAhhax9bBw — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 8, 2020

‘Punter' went on to add how it is another step forward for his team which consists of a fantastic group of people. The World Cup- winning Australian captain went on to say that they will be back to the drawing board and prepare to go one step further next year.

Thanks to everyone at @DelhiCapitals and the @IPL for getting the tournament away under the circumstances. Wasn't to be this year but it was another step forward for us and a fantastic group to be around. Back to the drawing board and preparing to go one step further next year. pic.twitter.com/X7zcR9T1sE — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 11, 2020

Also Read New Zealand Beats West Indies By 5 Wickets In 1st T20

Ricky Ponting house and family

Ricky Ponting, who lives in a beachside house in Portsea, Victoria is married to Rianna Jennifer Cantor. The former Australian captain has 3 kids with the eldest one being here daughter Emmy Charlotte followed by Matisse Ellie who was born in September 2011, His youngest child is his son Fletcher William who was born in September 2014. Currently, the whole Ponting family lives in a $3.51 million valued four-bedroom mansion.

After being 3 months away from family, Ponting is currently looking to spend some quality time with his family. The Australian is also expected to be behind the mic soon as his next possible stint is expected to be in the Big Bash League as a commentator.

Also Read LPL 2020: Irfan Pathan Suffers Unfortunate Injury In Comeback Match For Kandy Tuskers

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.