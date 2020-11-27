Home
Ricky Ponting Follows David Warner With Adorable Family Reunion After Long IPL; See Photo

Ricky Ponting, who was in Dubai for the Dream11 IPL, has finally gotten back with his family in Australia and has shared a photo on Instagram about the same.

Written By Smit Trivedi
Last Updated:
Ricky Ponting

Former Australian cricket Ricky Ponting, who was in Dubai for the 13th edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020, finally got back with his family in Australia. The Delhi coach spent more than 3 months away from his family. Just like fellow countryman David Warner, the former Aussie skipper took to social media platform Instagram and shared his delight on being back with his family.

Lost but not defeated: Ponting reflects on Delhi's IPL 2020 campaign

Under the guidance of Ricky Ponting, the Shreyas Iyer-led side went on to play in the finals for their first time in their history. However, Rohit Sharma & Co. were too strong for them in the final. The Dream11 IPL 2020 final turned out to be a one-sided contest as Mumbai defeated them by five wickets and went on to lift their 5th IPL title.

After the heartbreaking loss in the final, Ponting took to social media and shared came up with a heartwarming message for the players and staff members of the Delhi team. The Delhi coach thanked everyone associated with the franchise and the Indian Premier League for the successful completion of the tournament in the current circumstances.

‘Punter' went on to add how it is another step forward for his team which consists of a fantastic group of people. The World Cup- winning Australian captain went on to say that they will be back to the drawing board and prepare to go one step further next year.

Ricky Ponting house and family

Ricky Ponting, who lives in a beachside house in Portsea, Victoria is married to Rianna Jennifer Cantor. The former Australian captain has 3 kids with the eldest one being here daughter Emmy Charlotte followed by Matisse Ellie who was born in  September 2011, His youngest child is his son Fletcher William who was born in September 2014. Currently, the whole Ponting family lives in a $3.51 million valued four-bedroom mansion.

After being 3 months away from family, Ponting is currently looking to spend some quality time with his family. The Australian is also expected to be behind the mic soon as his next possible stint is expected to be in the Big Bash League as a commentator.

First Published:
COMMENT

