Harbhajan Singh Mocks Ricky Ponting In Video, Brian Lara Calls It 'class': Watch

During Ricky Ponting's captaincy, the Australian cricket team's fierce on-field attitude was backed by their consistent dominant performances. While the team boasted of several superstars, who flourished as a coherent unit, Ponting proved to be their most prolific run-scorer across formats. But it was the Indian team challenged the mighty Aussie supremacy on several occasions, and Harbhajan Singh proved to be the ultimate trump card for the side. Ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 series, Singh revisited his duels with Ricky Ponting.

Harbhajan Singh makes fun of old nemesis Ricky Ponting

The veteran off-spinner who came into the Indian Test side in the late 1990s proved to be a revelation in the country's bowling unit. Known for wearing his heart on his sleeves, the Jalandhar-born cricketer often ruffled the opposition's feathers with his highly competitive spirit. The 40-year-old was India's best bet against the formidable Australian side, and some of his best performances have come against the same opposition.

Harbhajan Singh had the tendency to trouble Ricky Ponting with his quick finger spin and has a sensational record against him due to the same. The cricketer took to his Instagram account to share a few instances where the former Australian captain has no answers to his bowling. The post received appreciation from all corners and even batting legend Brian Lara lauded the Indian spinner by labeling his bowling as 'class'.

Harbhajan Singh wickets: A look at the bowler's stellar career

The cricketer has featured in over 100 Test matches for the country and also has contributed significantly in white-ball cricket. In 103 Tests, he has scalped 417 wickets and is the third-highest wicket-taker for the country in the format. Harbhajan has dismissed Ricky Ponting on 10 occasions in red-ball cricket. He also has 269 ODI and 25 T20I wickets to his name.

A look at the Harbhajan Singh net worth figure

According to caknowledge.com, Harbhajan Singh's net worth is estimated to be around ₹65 crore. His major source of earning comprises of the remuneration he has received for representing the Indian national team in all three formats over the years. Moreover, he also has represented the Mumbai and Chennai teams in the Indian Premier League and has pocketed over ₹56 crore for the same according to InsideSport.

Harbhajan is a popular name amongst brands too and has been associated with Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok over the years. The cricketer is also involved in several businesses. He owns a chain of restaurants, a Punjabi Film Production house, along with his sports goods manufacturing company.

Disclaimer: The above information of Harbhajan Singh net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Harbhajan Singh Instagram

