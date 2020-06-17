Danielle Wyatt Reveals She Has Never Met Funny 'Instagram Buddy' Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the top wrist spinners in the world right now. The leg-spinner has quickly risen through the ranks since his inclusion in the ODI and T20I teams in 2017. India included him and Kuldeep Yadav after dropping seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Chahal and Yadav have exceeded all the expectations and performed reasonably well for the team ever since.

Yuzvendra Chahal is a jovial character off the field who is known for his fun-loving nature. Yuzvendra Chahal is popular for his witty interactions with England batswoman Danielle Wyatt. Both of them are often seen commenting on each other's social media handles. Such is their camaraderie that they are adored by the fans.

However, recently, Danielle Wyatt claimed that she has never met her 'Instagram buddy' Yuzvendra Chahal. While talking to Cricket.com, Danielle Wyatt spoke on her friendship with Yuzvendra Chahal. In the same interview, she also talked about the time when she used to train with Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun.

Speaking about her friendship with Yuzvendra Chahal, Danielle Wyatt said that she has never met the RCB star. Danielle Wyatt added that they follow each other on Instagram and have some good friendly banter with each other. Danielle Wyatt further praised Yuzvendra Chahal, calling him a 'fantastic bowler' and also said that the leg-spinner is absolutely funny on social media.

Danielle Wyatt also spoke about Arjun Tendulkar. She said that Arjun Tendulkar's pace had considerably increased over the years. Danielle Wyatt also went on to recall her first meeting with the great Sachin Tendulkar. Danielle Wyatt revealed that she first met Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar at the Lord's Cricket Ground in 2009 or 2010 when she was with MCC young cricketers and they were training in the nets. She added that she went to the nets and said hello and introduced herself saying she is Danni.

Danielle Wyatt further revealed that she bowled to Arjun Tendulkar that day and said that he was very good. She added that since then whenever she bumps into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord’s to train, she goes to the nets and ask Arjun to bowl the new ball to her. She revealed that Arjun is getting very quick now and added that he always says he will bounce her and knock her head off so she doesn’t like him bowling to her anymore. Wyatt concluded that Arjun is getting too dangerous to face.

The English batswoman gained prominence in India for the first time in 2014 when she publicly proposed Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli for marriage on social media after posting a picture with him taken on India's tour of England that year.

IMAGE COURTESY: DANIELLE WYATT INSTAGRAM/ AP