Gautam Gambhir Talks About Virat Kohli's Biggest Strength On The Cricket Field

Gautam Gambhir has spoken about what Virat Kohli's biggest strength is and that is his level of fitness which helps when it comes to running between the wickets. Virat is arguably the fittest cricketer and one of the fittest athletes in the world. He has said that football megastar is an inspiration for him when it comes to fitness. In fact, when the batting sensation had become India's captain across all three formats in January 2017, he had revealed how difficult it was for him to compromise on his diet and lifestyle initially, but how it eventually helped him a lot on the field, especially while running between the wickets.

'The biggest strength': Gautam Gambhir

While interacting on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Gambhir went on to say that Kohli was always a very smart cricketer, but then he turned his entire T20 career into a very successful one, just by being supremely fit. At the same time, the southpaw also highlighted the top-ranked ODI batsman's limitations. He mentioned that the Indian skipper does not have the strength of West Indian power-hitter Chris Gayle, ability of former Proteas skipper and his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate AB de Villiers. The ex-opener also added that the champion batsman probably does not have the ability of somebody like the legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis or the 'Prince of Trinidad' Brian Lara.

Furthermore, the 2011 World Cup-winner added that the biggest strength the current Indian captain hasgot is now his fitness and he has turned that into his game as well as a result of which the batting megastar has become so successful. Gauti also said the most important thing is that he runs really well between the wickets and not many people do it.

Coming back to cricket, Virat Kohli was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic. RCB will be hoping to win their maiden title after failing to cross the final hurdle thrice in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively.

Meanwhile, the three-match bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date while India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

