Irfan Pathan Backs Virat Kohli After Gautam Gambhir Wanted MS Dhoni To Bat More At No.3

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has claimed that Virat Kohli has a better technique than MS Dhoni when it’s about batting at the No. 3 position. Recently, Gautam Gambhir had reckoned that MS Dhoni could have been a different player if he had consistently batted at No. 3. MS Dhoni, who had played at the No. 3 position for a short period, performed extremely well.

Irfan Pathan contradicts Gautam Gambhir's claim about MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has a fabulous ODI average of 82.75 at No. 3 as he scored 993 runs from 17 matches. In fact, MS Dhoni's top score of 183* came against Sri Lanka in 2005 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Even his maiden ODI century versus Pakistan in Vizag came at the same position.

While speaking on Star Sports’ Show Cricket Connected, Irfan Pathan said that MS Dhoni had all the chances to bat at No. 3 but he didn’t. Irfan Pathan added that when you compare Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni batting at No. 3, he feels the current Indian captain has a better technique than the 38-year-old. Irfan further said that there’s nothing that he is taking away from MS Dhoni. Irfan Pathan added that MS Dhoni has been an absolute legend of the game. However, everyone has their own opinion but he would go for Virat Kohli any day when it comes to India's best No.3.

MS Dhoni last played at the No. 3 position in 2009 against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. At that position, he got a few scores in the 80s and 90s. However, since then, he mostly came in at number five and six and went on to become one of the best finishers in world cricket. The CSK captain has scored 10,773 runs in 350 matches at a stunning average of 50.57 with 10 centuries. He even changed his style largely to be more effective down the order. From being an explosive, carefree batsman to being a batsman who provided stability to the team's batting, MS Dhoni became responsible, especially after being made the skipper of the Indian team.

When it comes to Virat Kohli, he has been the batting mainstay of the Indian team for more than a decade. Virat Kohli has consistently churned out runs for India has been a vital cog in the team's success. At No. 3, the Indian captain has scored 9,751 runs in 187 matches at an average of 62.90 with 36 centuries.

IMAGE COURTESY: IRFAN PATHAN INSTAGRAM