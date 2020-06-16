Gautam Gambhir Reveals Virat Kohli's Quality That Rohit Sharma Doesn't Have

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is an inspiration for millions across the globe not only for his cricket but also because of his fitness. Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now. The 31-year-old is currently the top-ranked batsman in ODIs and T20Is and is well ahead of his contemporaries.

ALSO READ | Irfan Pathan backs Virat Kohli after Gautam Gambhir wanted MS Dhoni to bat more at No.3

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma rift: Gautam Gambhir reveals what makes the Indian captain so consistent across formats

At the age of 31 itself, Virat Kohli has hit an astonishing 70 centuries and 104 half-centuries in international cricket. Virat Kohli has 43 centuries to his name as he is second in the list of most centuries in ODIs. He is the only batsman in the world right now with an average of more than 50 across all three formats.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma declared as greatest IPL captains, De Villiers greatest batsman

In a recent interaction, Gautam Gambhir opened up on Virat Kohli's consistency, mindset and technique. Gautam Gambhir was asked if Virat Kohli changes his technique for each of the format, the southpaw gave an interesting analysis. Gautam Gambhir was present on the Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’ alongside Irfan Pathan where he said that it is the mindset of the player which has to change with every format.

Gautam Gambhir pointed out that Virat Kohli’s ability to rotate the strike makes him so consistent in different conditions. Gautam Gambhir further compared Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma and said that the Mumbai Indians captain doesn’t have the ability to rotate the strike as Virat Kohli does. He added that this is something which makes Virat Kohli better than Rohit Sharma. He also took the examples of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers and said these players have the ability to hit the big shots but they can't rotate the strike as well as Virat Kohli does which is why the Indian captain is so successful. Gambhir credited Kohli for his fitness to turn the tables around and make him a dangerous batsman.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma 'most passionate' IPL captains ever: Ashish Nehra

Irfan Pathan also lauded Virat Kohli's ability to rotate the strike. Irfan Pathan said that it is difficult for a bowler to plan against Virat Kohli as he keeps taking a single and goes to the non-striker’s end. He is a special player, who can not only rotate the strike on the leg side, but he is so good with his wrist work that he can put the good ball to the third man area for a single.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin reveals importance of 'catching MS Dhoni's eye' to get into CSK side in 2010

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER