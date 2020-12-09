Danish Kaneria Calls BCCI Better Than PCB And His Reason Involves Suryakumar Yadav?

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has made a habit of making the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Kaneria has time and again expressed his strong opinions on social media to reach out to his fans and followers. Once again, the disgraced leg-spinner is in the news and this time he has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not standing by its players.

Danish Kaneria slams PCB for not supporting its players, cites Suryakumar Yadav's example

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria cited the example of former Pakistani cricketer Sami Aslam, who announced last week that he would shift his cricket career to USA. The leg-spinner said that Aslam was a consistent player and added that here’s been injustice done with him. According to Kaneria, Aslam never got the chances that players like Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq did, having just played 13 Tests and 4 ODIs for Pakistan.

Kaneria further slammed the PCB saying that it is unfortunate that their board behaves in such a way that players need to leave their homes. The former Pakistan player also gave the example of India’s Suryakumar Yadav who had received an offer from Scott Styris to play for New Zealand on social media during the Dream11 IPL 2020. Speaking about the same, Kaneria stated that his IPL franchise, as well as, the BCCI have stood by him, which is why he will not leave his country.

Sami Aslam left Pakistan will play for USA,during my playing days I was offered by 2 countries but I still went on playing for Pakistan and now this I deserve,should have taken the opportunity watch full video https://t.co/bHi4niugeD — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 5, 2020

The 39-year also made a stunning revelation that he was offered by two countries to play for them, but he chose Pakistan over them. Regretting his decision to continue playing for Pakistan despite two offers, Kaneria reckoned that he should have gone to another country as he would have at least gotten the support of their cricket board, which he did not get by the PCB.

Danish Kaneria slams Wasim Akram for not supporting him when he was banned

This is not the first time that the leg-spinner has expressed his frustration about lack of support in Pakistan. Earlier this year, in an interview with Sports Tak, Kaneria claimed that Wasim Akram didn't support him either during his playing career and after the lifetime ban was imposed on him for spot-fixing.

The 61 Tests veteran claimed that after he pleaded guilty in the 2009 spot-fixing scandal, none of the former cricketers helped him to restart again. Kaneria went on to the extent of saying that rules in Pakistan are different for every individual and are based on "likings and dislikings".

Kaneria further said that if Wasim Akram could support and encourage Mohammad Amir, who was banned for 5 years after the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in England, then why couldn't he come out to support him? He questioned all the Pakistan stars who didn't speak or stand up for him. The Pakistan veteran also said that he has admitted his mistake and he regrets it but that does not mean that people can take away his life.

SOURCE: DANISHKANERIA61 INSTAGRAM

