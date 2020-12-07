Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Set To Continue Leading BCCI Post Dec 9 As SC Hearing Delayed

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Preisdent Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah could see themselves hold onto their current positions following reports about the Supreme Court deciding to hear only those cases which can be resolved in the High Court. Earlier, various reports had emerged that fate of the do was to be decided on December 9 by the Supreme Court.

Also Read: ICC Slammed On Twitter For Tweet On R Ashwin Wearing Cap While Bowling

Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah could get an extension as BCCI president

Back in July, it was reported that, BCCI had made a plea about allowing the cricketing body to modify its constitution. The modification is intended to enable Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to remain in their positions as BCCI President and Secretary respectively instead of going on a mandatory cooling-off period.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw's Outfield 'athleticism' Sends Australia Captain Tim Paine Back On 44: WATCH

According to the latest report by ABP Live, Amicus Curiae and senior advocate PS Narasimha indicated that more than one case will be heard before the verdict is delivered. Narasimha said that a part of the hearing will end on December 9 and a final hearing will be held shortly thereafter. He added that on December 9, the issues to be resolved by the High Courts will be heard, which is about the inter-state dispute of the state cricket associations.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane Takes Super Catch To Dismiss Marcus Harris Off R Ashwin's Bowling: WATCH

It will not be more than the formation of the states, it will be about it, as some members are not being given permission while others are being expelled from the (unions). He further added that out of the cases filed in the BCCI reforms and which can be decided by the High Courts, only a few cases will be heard on December 9.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Travis Head, Fans Demand Pacer's Inclusion In Test Team

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia Test squad

After losing the ODI series, Virat Kohli bounced back and pocketed the three-match T20I series by winning the second match on Sunday. Following the completion of the third match on Tuesday, India will then turn their focus towards the 4-match Test series. The India vs Australia 2020 Test series will start on December 17-21 in Adelaide, which will also be the first Day-Night Test between the two sides. The last three Tests will be played on December 26-30, January 7-11 and January 15-19 in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain) Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (capt), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Image: Sourav Ganguly / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.