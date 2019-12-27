Danish Kaneria Opens Up About 'mistreatment'; Asks Shoaib Akhtar To Reveal Names

A day after Shoaib Akhtar's contentious statement made headlines, former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria opened up about the alleged 'mistreatment' by fellow team-members, and appealed Shoaib Akhtar to reveal the names of people who were involved. Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a staggering revelation during a chat show, claiming that Danish Kaneria was mistreated by his team-mates by virtue of his religion.

Danish had earlier stated that he will reveal the names soon on his Youtube channel. In a video posted on December 27, Friday, Danish stated that Akhtar didn't make a nondescript statement. However, instead of naming anyone, Kaneria asked Akhtar to reveal the names as he had seen bigotry, asserting that he did not pay heed to these things and focused on his game instead.

"I represented Pakistan and it was an honor to represent Pakistan at the highest level. Shoaib Bhai won't make a nondescript statement. He might have seen the discrimination towards me and on the basis of he made that statement."

"However, I didn't pay heed to these things and focused on my game instead. I never spoke about it. But Shoaib Bhai so the mistreatment towards me and he spoke about it. So he would be a better person to name the people as he saw the bigotry, " Kaneria added.

Shoaib Akhtar's staggering revelation

Shoaib Akhtar had made the revelation during a chat show that Danish was mistreated by his Pakistani teammates because he was a Hindu, barring him from picking up food from the same table as others because of his faith.

He was quoted as saying:"Captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking the food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is despicable. This guy (Kaneria) is chalking up so many wickets to win matches for us and you're treating him like this. No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance. That was totally uncalled for."

