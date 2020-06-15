Danish Kaneria Officially Writes To PCB For Request To Play Again In Domestic Cricket

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria last represented the national side in 2010. In the same year, he was handed a life-time ban from the game for his involvement in the 2009 spot-fixing scandal in England’s county cricket. Since his debut in 2000, Danish Kaneria played 61 Tests and bagged 261 wickets, making him the most successful leg-spinner in the history of Pakistan Test cricket. Quite recently, the cricketer wrote an official letter to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a bid to make a comeback to domestic cricket.

Danish Kaneria urges PCB to lift ban from domestic cricket

According to reports, Danish Kaneria has requested the PCB to ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit Chairman to lift his ban of playing in domestic tournaments. The letter, addressed to PCB chief Ehsan Mani, states that Danish Kaneria’s “sole source of income has vastly been affected”. The letter also stated that the cricketer would be willing to take part in any educational program before staging his comeback.

Will appeal to Sourav Ganguly on life ban if he becomes ICC President: Danish Kaneria

Earlier this month, Danish Kaneria came forward to seek help from former Indian captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly. While speaking to PTI, the 39-year old said that he will appeal to Sourav Ganguly if the veteran cricketer ever became the President of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Kaneria also mentioned that the current BCCI President was an excellent cricketer during his playing days and he understands the nuances of the game. The leg-spinner added that there is no better candidate than Sourav Ganguly for the role of the ICC President.

The time when Danish Kaneria slammed Shahid Afridi

Previously, Danish Kaneria slammed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi by claiming that the all-rounder ruined his ODI career. In an interview with SportsTak, he said that Shahid Afridi was responsible for destroying his white-ball career as he played just 10 ODIs spanning a decade of international cricket. He accused Afridi of being against him 'right from the beginning'.

