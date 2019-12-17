Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Trolled By Danni Wyatt For His Height On Instagram

England women team's Danielle Wyatt is quite famous amongst Indian audiences. She is actively seen exchanging some words with the Men in Blue. Wyatt's first interaction with an Indian cricketer was when she openly asked the Indian skipper Virat Kohli to marry her in 2014. The English cricketer got so dazzled with Kohli's batting style that she went ahead and asked the Indian heartthrob to tie the knot with her on Twitter. It was a very famous incident. Since then, she has managed to gather a fan base for herself amongst Indians.

Yuzvendra Chahal gets trolled

Because of her back-to-back comments about Indian cricketers, Wyatt looks to have built a friendship with many Indian players over the years. Danielle Wyatt's recent target was none other than India's spinning expert - Yuzvendra Chahal. The spinner posted a picture of himself with his spinning counterpart - Kuldeep Yadav. Wyatt decided to bring her funny side forward and she left a quirky comment on the picture.

The comment read: “I think you’re smaller than me.” Ouch, that would have been hurtful. It will be hilarious to see how Chahal responds to it. Not long ago, Wyatt took a dig on Chahal when the spinner posted a picture of himself batting in nets.

Yuzvendra Chahal, himself, is a funny guy and it does not look like he minds a joke or two with his cricketing friends. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav can be included in India's squad for the second ODI against West Indies. It remains to be seen whether they'll be able to get the home team back to winning ways.

