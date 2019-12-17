BFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NorthEast United host Bengaluru FC for their Matchday 9 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. NorthEast United are currently on the fifth spot of the points table with two wins in seven games (D4 L1). The NorthEast-based side have a total of 10 points to their name and a game in hand. NEUFC have won just once in their last five games (D3 L1). The hosts have found the net 8 times this season and allowed 9 goals (GD -1).

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Blaise Matuidi The Ultimate Respect By Making Him The Captain

As for Bengaluru FC, they are on the third spot of the points table with three wins in eight games (D4 L1). The defending champions have lost just one game in the season so far. Bengaluru FC have managed to bag a total of 13 points in the season so far with a goal difference of +4. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 7:30 PM (IST) at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Here's the BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction.

Also Read | Sadio Mane Asks Watford's Troy Denney To Take Care Of His Senegal Teammate Ismaila Sarr

BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

G Singh-Sandhu (BFC) (Points: 59)

Defenders

H Kai (NEUFC) (Points: 22.5)

Juanan (BFC) (Points: 56)

H Khabra (BFC) (Points: 53.5)

R Bheke (BFC) (Points: 33.5)

Midfielders

R Augusto (BFC) (Points: 39)

P Triadis (NEUFC) (Points: 35)

L Khawlhring (NEUFC) (Points: 18)

D Delgado (BFC) (Points: 53.5)

Forwards

S Chhetri (BFC) (Points: 52)

R Tlang (NEUFC) (Points: 33)

Also Read | Watch Gareth Bale Perform The Bottle Flip Challenge During Real Madrid Vs Valencia Clash

BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri , Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

Also Read | Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Face Manchester City; Chelsea Take On Bayern Munich