Darren Sammy Comically Gatecrashes Rahkeem Cornwall's Post-match Interview; Watch Video

St Lucia Zouks thrashed Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second semi-final of the ongoing CPL 2020 by 10 wickets to book their berth in the final. They will now face the Trinbago Knight Riders in the final of the CPL 2020 on Thursday, September 10. St Lucia Zouks' bowlers were on fire as they ran through the Warriors' batting line up and dismissed them for a paltry 55 in 13.4 overs.

CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks skipper Darren Sammy crashes Rahkeem Cornwall's post-match interview

Scot Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Zahir Khan and Mark Deyal picked up two wickets each while Mohammad Nabi and Javelle Glenn bagged one apiece. In response, St Lucia Zouks went berserk over the Warriors and finished the game inside five overs. Darren Sammy's team chased down the target within just 4.3 overs without losing a single wicket.

Rahkeem Cornwall smashed a 13-ball 32 with two fours and three sixes while Mark Deyal scored 19 off just 10 balls with three fours and one six. Deyal was named the 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant all-round performance. But arguably, the moment of the match, came after the chase when Cornwall was busy giving the post-match interview. The bulky all-rounder was in the middle of the interview when an ecstatic Darren Sammy came from behind and screamed in joy in Cornwall's ears. Cornwall, however, maintained his calm and kept going on with the interview.

CPL 2020: Hysterical footage featuring Darren Sammy and Rahkeem Cornwall

Meanwhile, Darren Sammy went unsold at the IPL 2020 auctions. Darren Sammy first played in the IPL in 2013 for the Sunrisers Hyderaba. The St Lucia Zouks captain was appointed the captain of the Hyderabad-based franchise in 2014 but was released by them ahead of the 2015 season. Darren Sammy's last stint in the IPL was with Kings XI Punjab when he was purchased by the franchise ahead of the 2017 season. The West Indian all-rounder couldn't break into the Kings XI Punjab playing XI and was subsequently released by them.

